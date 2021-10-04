Healthcare shares rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 371.8 points or 1.42% at 26621.53 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Divis Laboratories Ltd (up 6.59%), Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 5.88%),Vimta Labs Ltd (up 4.7%),Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 4.41%),Gland Pharma Ltd (up 3.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Fermenta Biotech Ltd (up 3.32%), Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (up 3.16%), Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 2.97%), Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 2.8%), and Abbott India Ltd (up 2.53%).

On the other hand, Kopran Ltd (down 2.09%), Shilpa Medicare Ltd (down 1.52%), and Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 1.44%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 518.49 or 0.88% at 59284.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 139.35 points or 0.79% at 17671.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 315.95 points or 1.12% at 28531.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 72.42 points or 0.83% at 8805.26.

On BSE,2104 shares were trading in green, 661 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

