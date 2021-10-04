K E C International Ltd Spurts 2.03%, S&P BSE Power index Gains 1.09%

K E C International Ltd has added 6.17% over last one month compared to 8.03% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 1.72% rise in the SENSEX

K E C International Ltd gained 2.03% today to trade at Rs 449.7. The S&P BSE Power index is up 1.09% to quote at 3239.05. The index is up 8.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NHPC Ltd increased 1.89% and NTPC Ltd added 1.72% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 94.75 % over last one year compared to the 52.8% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

K E C International Ltd has added 6.17% over last one month compared to 8.03% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 1.72% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1348 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 32258 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 486.45 on 03 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 303.05 on 25 Sep 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)