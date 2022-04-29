Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Surges 1.58%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 0.3% over last one month compared to 2.01% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.55% drop in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 1.58% today to trade at Rs 482.6. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.77% to quote at 3598.27. The index is down 2.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd increased 1.56% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd added 1.38% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 44.89 % over last one year compared to the 16.09% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 0.3% over last one month compared to 2.01% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.55% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1990 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 43506 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 553.4 on 18 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 260.15 on 04 May 2021.

