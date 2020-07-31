Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index gains 3.56%

Nifty Pharma index closed up 3.56% at 11148.9 today. The index has gained 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd added 9.27%, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd jumped 6.56% and Cadila Healthcare Ltd rose 6.22%.

The Nifty Pharma index has soared 42.00% over last one year compared to the 0.85% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 1.44% and Nifty PSU Bank index increased 1.42% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.26% to close at 11073.45 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.34% to close at 37606.89 today.

