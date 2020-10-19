Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 12.98 points or 1.3% at 984.12 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.86%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 3.74%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 2.94%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.74%),Bharti Infratel Ltd (down 1.29%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.21%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 1.01%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.43%), and ITI Ltd (down 0.37%).

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 7.74%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 5%), and HFCL Ltd (up 2.09%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 361.29 or 0.9% at 40344.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 88.55 points or 0.75% at 11851.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 54.59 points or 0.37% at 14841.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.7 points or 0.32% at 4916.77.

On BSE,1395 shares were trading in green, 1106 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

