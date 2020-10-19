Cosmo Films rallies on buyback plan

Cosmo Films spurted 6.25% to Rs 454 after the company said its board will consider a share buyback on Monday, 26 October 2020.

Shares of Cosmo Films have jumped 142.52% from its 52-week low of Rs 187.20 hit on 24 March 2020.

Cosmo Films' consolidated net profit rose 69.2% to Rs 46.99 crore on a 11% decline in net sales to Rs 481.29 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Cosmo Films makes speciality films for packaging, lamination, labeling and synthetic paper. The company's film offerings include BOPP (Biaxially Oriented PolyPropylene Films) and CPP (Cast Polypropylene) films.

