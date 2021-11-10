HEG Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

KPIT Technologies Ltd, Bharat Bijlee Ltd, Kennametal India Ltd and Graphite India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 November 2021.

HEG Ltd spiked 10.24% to Rs 2262.5 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 49704 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10640 shares in the past one month.

KPIT Technologies Ltd surged 9.32% to Rs 408.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Bijlee Ltd soared 8.57% to Rs 1859.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6697 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6102 shares in the past one month.

Kennametal India Ltd rose 8.06% to Rs 1565. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10498 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 633 shares in the past one month.

Graphite India Ltd added 7.74% to Rs 560.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 91422 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59773 shares in the past one month.

