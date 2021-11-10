Volumes jump at Redington India Ltd counter

Redington India Ltd saw volume of 7.74 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 8.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 90992 shares

HEG Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, Karnataka Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 November 2021.

Redington India Ltd saw volume of 7.74 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 8.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 90992 shares. The stock increased 7.00% to Rs.155.05. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd clocked volume of 37983 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 7.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5382 shares. The stock gained 9.92% to Rs.2,256.00. Volumes stood at 7188 shares in the last session.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd recorded volume of 3.77 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 86181 shares. The stock gained 2.64% to Rs.916.50. Volumes stood at 2.78 lakh shares in the last session.

HDFC Bank Ltd saw volume of 9.04 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.23 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.88% to Rs.1,557.25. Volumes stood at 3.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Karnataka Bank Ltd registered volume of 6.71 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.10 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.80% to Rs.77.45. Volumes stood at 5.48 lakh shares in the last session.

