HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit declines 38.07% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.25% to Rs 406.27 crore

Net profit of HeidelbergCement India declined 38.07% to Rs 48.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 79.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.25% to Rs 406.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 582.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales406.27582.44 -30 OPM %26.6627.07 -PBDT102.12149.67 -32 PBT74.49121.81 -39 NP48.9479.03 -38

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 08:20 IST

