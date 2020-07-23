HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit declines 38.07% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 30.25% to Rs 406.27 croreNet profit of HeidelbergCement India declined 38.07% to Rs 48.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 79.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.25% to Rs 406.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 582.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales406.27582.44 -30 OPM %26.6627.07 -PBDT102.12149.67 -32 PBT74.49121.81 -39 NP48.9479.03 -38
