HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit declines 38.07% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.25% to Rs 406.27 crore

Net profit of HeidelbergCement India declined 38.07% to Rs 48.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 79.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.25% to Rs 406.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 582.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.406.27582.4426.6627.07102.12149.6774.49121.8148.9479.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)