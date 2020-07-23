JUST IN
Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises standalone net profit rises 1460.92% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises rose 1460.92% to Rs 13.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 15.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 08:20 IST

