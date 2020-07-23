TTK Healthcare standalone net profit declines 91.52% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.21% to Rs 136.52 crore

Net profit of TTK Healthcare declined 91.52% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.21% to Rs 136.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 139.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.45% to Rs 12.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.85% to Rs 645.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 627.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

