Astec Lifesciences reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 45.40% to Rs 111.94 crore

Net profit of Astec Lifesciences reported to Rs 16.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 45.40% to Rs 111.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 76.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales111.9476.99 45 OPM %25.268.29 -PBDT28.003.84 629 PBT21.74-1.72 LP NP16.18-1.11 LP

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 08:20 IST

