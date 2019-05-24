HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit rises 16.89% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.75% to Rs 534.65 crore

Net profit of HeidelbergCement rose 16.89% to Rs 60.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.75% to Rs 534.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 525.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.69% to Rs 220.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 133.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.37% to Rs 2109.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1860.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

