Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit declines 20.45% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 29.02% to Rs 2.49 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works declined 20.45% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.02% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.17% to Rs 1.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.66% to Rs 8.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.491.93 29 8.177.45 10 OPM %19.6827.46 -20.5625.91 - PBDT0.620.71 -13 2.252.72 -17 PBT0.500.59 -15 1.782.36 -25 NP0.350.44 -20 1.261.73 -27
