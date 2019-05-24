Sarla Performance Fibers standalone net profit rises 167.04% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.79% to Rs 82.91 croreNet profit of Sarla Performance Fibers rose 167.04% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.79% to Rs 82.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 68.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.73% to Rs 29.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.41% to Rs 316.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 276.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales82.9168.64 21 316.32276.47 14 OPM %18.2615.38 -14.6119.11 - PBDT16.3811.59 41 56.8072.48 -22 PBT12.418.68 43 42.3259.31 -29 NP9.563.58 167 29.5040.26 -27
