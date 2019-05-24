Shaba Chemicals reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Reported sales nil

Shaba Chemicals reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.

