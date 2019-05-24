Novartis India standalone net profit declines 26.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 11.92% to Rs 110.38 crore

Net profit of declined 26.22% to Rs 19.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.92% to Rs 110.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 125.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.93% to Rs 51.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.98% to Rs 490.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 563.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

110.38125.32490.68563.8817.99-17.482.50-1.1133.2982.5688.95160.0532.3881.9285.77157.5219.5326.4751.7778.36

