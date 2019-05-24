Novartis India standalone net profit declines 26.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 11.92% to Rs 110.38 croreNet profit of Novartis India declined 26.22% to Rs 19.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.92% to Rs 110.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 125.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.93% to Rs 51.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.98% to Rs 490.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 563.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales110.38125.32 -12 490.68563.88 -13 OPM %17.99-17.48 -2.50-1.11 - PBDT33.2982.56 -60 88.95160.05 -44 PBT32.3881.92 -60 85.77157.52 -46 NP19.5326.47 -26 51.7778.36 -34
