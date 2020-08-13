Affle India set to acquire 8% stake in keyboard apps maker Bobble AI

Affle India announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire 8.0% ownership in Talent Unlimited Online Services (Bobble AI), India. The Company also has an option to acquire incremental ownership on attainment of certain key performance targets within the next 3 years. Affle has secured exclusive global ad monetization rights of tech products of Bobble AI for 5 years.

Bobble AI is the Conversation Media Platform offering indigenous social keyboard with 10+ patents filed and significant investments from Xiaomi and SAIF Partners.

Bobble AI's flagship offering - Bobble Indic Keyboard includes speech-to-text capabilities and is accessible in approximately 100 international languages including 23 Indian languages. It lets users personalise their communication while offering AI-based contextual recommendations and expressive endorsements with branded stickers and emojis. Bobble AI has partnered with Xiaomi to pre-embed its custom made Mint Keyboard as a default keyboard across multiple Xiaomi devices in India. Bobble AI has leveraged its strengths in both Indian and International languages and is partnering with multiple Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and financial services companies as distribution partners adding significantly to their customer engagement.

