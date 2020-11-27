India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Future Retail Ltd and DCM Shriram Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 November 2020.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Future Retail Ltd and DCM Shriram Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 November 2020.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd crashed 5.26% to Rs 267.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 16154 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12642 shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 94.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14956 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43713 shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd tumbled 4.97% to Rs 8.23. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd plummeted 4.96% to Rs 82.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

DCM Shriram Ltd shed 3.65% to Rs 372.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6988 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6063 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)