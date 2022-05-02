Hero MotoCorp April sales rises 12% YoY to 4.18 lakh units

The two-wheeler major's total sales surged 12.4% to 4,18,622 units in April 2022 from 3,72,285 units sold in April 2021.Sequentially, the two-wheeler major's total sales fell 7% from 4,50,154 units sold in March 2022.
In April 2022, the company's total motorcycles sales stood at 3,92,627 units (up 15.7% YoY) while total scooters sales were at 25,995 units (down 21.1% YoY). Total domestic sales in April 2022 stood at 3,98,490 units, rising 16.3% year on year while total exports declined 32.1% to 20,132 units from April 2021.
Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters. On a consolidated basis, its net profit declined 30.95% to Rs 703.74 crore on 18.46% fall in net sales to Rs 8,013.08 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of Hero MotoCorp were trading 0.82% lower at Rs 2,484.60 on the BSE.
