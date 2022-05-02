Tata Motors domestic sales surges 81% YoY In April 2022

Tata Motors' sales in the domestic & international market for April 2022 stood at 72,468 vehicles as compared to 41,729 units during April 2021, rising 73.66% year-on-year.

Tata Motors' total domestic sales soared 81% to 71,467 units in April 2022 as against 39,401 units in April 2021.

Total commercial vehicles (CV) (domestic + exports) jumped 87% to 30,838 units in April 2022 over 16,515 units in April 2021. Total domestic commercial vehicles (CV) sales in April 2022 stood at 29,880 units, registering a growth of 109% as against 14,306 units sold in April 2022. CV Exports declined 57% to 958 units during the period under review.

The domestic sale of Medium and & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (MH&ICV) in April 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,069 units, compared to 6,466 units in April 2021, recording a 86.65% growth YoY. Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in April 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,524 units compared to 7,366 units in April 2021, registering a rise of 70.02% YoY.

Total domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales jumped 66% to 41,587 units in April 2022 over April 2021. PV ICE (internal combustion engine) sales rose 60% to 39,265 units while PV EV (electric vehicle) sales surged 300% to 2,322 units in April 2022 over April 2021.

Shares of Tata Motors declined 1.04% to Rs 433 on BSE. Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

On a consolidated basis, the auto major reported net loss of Rs 1,338.17 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 3,222.21 crore in Q3 FY21. Net sales fell 4.6% to Rs 71,406.77 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)