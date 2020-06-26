Hero MotoCorp Ltd extends gains

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 2562.5, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.38% in last one year as compared to a 12.68% slide in NIFTY and a 15.31% slide in the Nifty Auto.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2562.5, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 10339.6. The Sensex is at 35029.28, up 0.54%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has gained around 17.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 14.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6737.85, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2532.8, down 0% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is down 1.38% in last one year as compared to a 12.68% slide in NIFTY and a 15.31% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 16.4 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)