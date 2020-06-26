Menon Bearings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pressman Advertising Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, Saksoft Ltd and Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 June 2020.

Pressman Advertising Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, Saksoft Ltd and Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 June 2020.

Menon Bearings Ltd soared 19.88% to Rs 40.4 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8646 shares in the past one month.

Pressman Advertising Ltd spiked 17.11% to Rs 21.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31829 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4350 shares in the past one month.

BLS International Services Ltd surged 16.69% to Rs 69.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55803 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12456 shares in the past one month.

Saksoft Ltd jumped 16.65% to Rs 214.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7592 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2558 shares in the past one month.

Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd spurt 14.80% to Rs 24.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53327 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4074 shares in the past one month.

