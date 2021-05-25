Hero MotoCorp Ltd up for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 2939.65, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.08% in last one year as compared to a 68.86% spurt in NIFTY and a 77.77% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2939.65, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 15246.25. The Sensex is at 50754.63, up 0.2%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has risen around 2.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10315.75, up 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2947.55, up 1.28% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 39.08% in last one year as compared to a 68.86% spurt in NIFTY and a 77.77% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 19.55 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

