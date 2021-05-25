Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Finolex Cables Ltd, Navneet Education Ltd, Somany Ceramics Ltd and Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 May 2021.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd spiked 17.38% to Rs 123.6 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89901 shares in the past one month.

Finolex Cables Ltd surged 9.03% to Rs 435.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14302 shares in the past one month.

Navneet Education Ltd soared 8.69% to Rs 86.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44891 shares in the past one month.

Somany Ceramics Ltd advanced 7.99% to Rs 479.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14474 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2395 shares in the past one month.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd exploded 7.41% to Rs 84.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

