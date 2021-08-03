Hero MotoCorp sells 4.54 lakh units in July 2021

Hero MotoCorp has sold 454,398 units of two-wheelers in July 2021 compared to 5,20,104 units in July 2020. Total sales comprised of domestic sales of 4,29,208 units and exports of 25,190 units.
Most of the retail touch-points of the company are operational across the country, although localised lockdowns imposed by certain states in the wake of sporadic coronavirus cases continue to restrict the customer movement.
India's rural economy and semi-urban market is expected to bounce back on the hopes of good monsoon and customers' preference for personal mobility.
Hero MotoCorp continues to monitor the on-ground situation and remains optimistic about continuously improving consumer sentiment in the coming months with the onset of the festive season.
The beginning of second quarter saw the company strengthening its 125cc segment with the launch of two new products - the popular motorcycle Glamour in 'Xtec' avatar and an advanced, 'connected', and feature-rich new Maestro Edge 125 scooter.
In keeping with its aggressive expansion plans in its global business, Hero MotoCorp also commenced retail sales in the key market of Mexico.
The Company introduced an extensive portfolio of products, including motorcycles and a scooter, thereby catering to the diverse segments of customers. These include popular motorcycles such as the Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, Hunk 190, Hunk 160R, Hunk 150, Eco 150 TR, Eco 150 Cargo, and Ignitor 125, and the Dash 125 scooter.
