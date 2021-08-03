Infosys to deploy Finacle SaaS platform for Union Bank of the Philippines

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, and Union Bank of the Philippines (UBP), a leading bank in the Philippines, announced that the bank will migrate from an on-premise deployment to the state-of-the-art Finacle Digital Banking Solution Suite on Cloud.

Over 8 million customer accounts will be considered for migration to the new software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

The transition will enable UnionBank to scale both its Retail and Corporate Banking operations, rapidly develop and deploy new capabilities, and deliver frictionless, personalized, and secure digital banking services to its customers, in a cost-efficient manner.

