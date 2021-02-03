Asian Granito India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

EPL Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, Future Retail Ltd and Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 February 2021.

Asian Granito India Ltd lost 9.26% to Rs 270.95 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40123 shares in the past one month.

EPL Ltd tumbled 7.58% to Rs 220.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 81523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54749 shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 88.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20035 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57965 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 78.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 91238 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd fell 4.98% to Rs 100.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30668 shares in the past one month.

