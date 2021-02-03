Asian Hotels (East) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
-
Ambition Mica Ltd, Creative Eye Ltd, Future Enterprises-DVR and Kanani Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 February 2021.
Asian Hotels (East) Ltd tumbled 5.85% to Rs 156.25 at 14:19 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 460 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 218 shares in the past one month.
Ambition Mica Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 5.89. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 170 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7233 shares in the past one month.
Creative Eye Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 3.04. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5341 shares in the past one month.
Future Enterprises-DVR corrected 4.99% to Rs 14.27. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1048 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8531 shares in the past one month.
Kanani Industries Ltd plummeted 4.99% to Rs 4.38. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1866 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2207 shares in the past one month.
