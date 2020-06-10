Hero MotoCorp standalone net profit declines 15.01% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.88% to Rs 6238.39 croreNet profit of Hero MotoCorp declined 15.01% to Rs 620.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 730.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.88% to Rs 6238.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7884.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.34% to Rs 3633.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3384.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.31% to Rs 28836.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33650.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6238.397884.96 -21 28836.0933650.54 -14 OPM %10.5813.56 -13.7314.65 - PBDT825.291231.35 -33 4714.285612.74 -16 PBT650.591081.12 -40 3896.325010.73 -22 NP620.71730.32 -15 3633.263384.87 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU