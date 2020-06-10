Hero MotoCorp standalone net profit declines 15.01% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.88% to Rs 6238.39 crore

Net profit of Hero MotoCorp declined 15.01% to Rs 620.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 730.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.88% to Rs 6238.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7884.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.34% to Rs 3633.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3384.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.31% to Rs 28836.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33650.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

