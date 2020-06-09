eClerx Services consolidated net profit declines 6.40% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.89% to Rs 350.93 croreNet profit of eClerx Services declined 6.40% to Rs 55.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.89% to Rs 350.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 365.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.45% to Rs 208.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 228.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.49% to Rs 1437.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1430.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales350.93365.12 -4 1437.571430.59 0 OPM %22.1522.12 -22.5021.50 - PBDT89.5690.30 -1 351.41356.17 -1 PBT71.0777.54 -8 280.52311.47 -10 NP55.4059.19 -6 208.98228.26 -8
