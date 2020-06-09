eClerx Services consolidated net profit declines 6.40% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.89% to Rs 350.93 crore

Net profit of eClerx Services declined 6.40% to Rs 55.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.89% to Rs 350.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 365.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.45% to Rs 208.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 228.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.49% to Rs 1437.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1430.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

