Team Lease Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.71 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.97% to Rs 1221.85 crore

Net loss of Team Lease Services reported to Rs 28.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 27.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.97% to Rs 1221.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1081.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.14% to Rs 41.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 97.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 4783.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4132.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1221.851081.594783.384132.471.281.881.561.7730.0528.05109.74100.4026.0227.4895.0197.36-28.7127.1541.5897.02

