National Standard (India) standalone net profit rises 7.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 125.00% to Rs 1.26 crore

Net profit of National Standard (India) rose 7.33% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 125.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.18% to Rs 6.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 61.00% to Rs 5.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1.260.565.3913.8291.27-239.29-15.03-35.671.901.518.526.031.841.508.296.012.492.326.534.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)