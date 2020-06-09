National Standard (India) standalone net profit rises 7.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 125.00% to Rs 1.26 croreNet profit of National Standard (India) rose 7.33% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 125.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.18% to Rs 6.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 61.00% to Rs 5.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.260.56 125 5.3913.82 -61 OPM %91.27-239.29 --15.03-35.67 - PBDT1.901.51 26 8.526.03 41 PBT1.841.50 23 8.296.01 38 NP2.492.32 7 6.534.76 37
