Hero MotoCorp to raise prices from 5 April

Hero MotoCorp after market hours on Tuesday announced an upward price revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters with effect from 5 April 2022.

In an exchange filing, Hero MotoCorp said, The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of increasing commodity prices.

The company further said that the price revision will be up to Rs 2,000 and the exact quantum of increase will be subject to specific model and the market.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of two-wheelers & scooters. On a consolidated basis,Hero MotoCorp's net profit declined 31.0 % to Rs 703.74 crore on 18.5% decline in net sales to Rs 8013.08 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp closed 2.86% higher at Rs 2271.60 on Wednesday.

