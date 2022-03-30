Vardhman Textiles Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd and Hindalco Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 March 2022.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd lost 6.11% to Rs 454.7 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 66920 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18178 shares in the past one month.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd tumbled 5.71% to Rs 64.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd crashed 4.95% to Rs 32.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd corrected 4.91% to Rs 162.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindalco Industries Ltd dropped 4.68% to Rs 601.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

