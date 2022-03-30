Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vineet Laboratories Ltd, GFL Ltd, Mangalam Seeds Ltd and S.M. Gold Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 March 2022.

Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd crashed 6.69% to Rs 115 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vineet Laboratories Ltd lost 6.03% to Rs 49.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15772 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4504 shares in the past one month.

GFL Ltd tumbled 6.01% to Rs 74.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 76998 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35127 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Seeds Ltd shed 5.51% to Rs 84. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3184 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2207 shares in the past one month.

S.M. Gold Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 120.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 66263 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24417 shares in the past one month.

