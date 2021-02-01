Auto stocks, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra in focus

Auto stocks will be in focus as auto companies will start announcing monthly sales numbers for January starting from 1 February 2021.

ICICI Bank reported 19.1% rise in net profit to Rs 4,939.59 crore on 3.3% increase in total income to Rs 24416.06 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. Net interest income (NII) increased by 16% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 9,912 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 8,545 crore in Q3 FY20. Net interest margin (NIM) was at 3.67% as on 31 December 2021 as compared to 3.77% as on 31 December 2019.

Tata Motors' consolidated net profit surged 64.9% to Rs 3,222.21 crore on 5.4% rise in net sales to Rs 74,878.98 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019. Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) soared 208.70% to Rs 4,167.39 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 1,349.92 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter jumped 22.7% to Rs 675.45 crore as against Rs 550.33 crore in Q3 December 2019.

Vedanta reported 40.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,299 crore on a 6.5% rise in net sales to Rs 22,498 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. The company said that the revenue improvement was mainly on account of higher commodity prices, rupee depreciation and higher volumes at Zinc India and Iron Ore business, partially offset by lower volumes at Oil and Gas business, lower power sales in Talwandi Sabo Power (TSPL).

Shree Cement's consolidated net profit soared 102.53% to Rs 631.58 crore on 12.56% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,541.38 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Tech Mahindra's consolidated net profit jumped 21.35% to Rs 1,290.10 crore on 2.93% rise in net sales to Rs 9,647.10 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q2 September 2020.

On a consolidated basis, Cipla's net profit surged 113% to Rs 748.15 crore on 21.7% rise in net sales to Rs 5154.17 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. Profit before tax jumped 101.7% year-on-year to Rs 1021.47 crore in Q3 FY21. Current tax expense was steeply higher at Rs 260.42 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to Rs 114.21 in Q3 FY20.

IndusInd Bank reported 37% fall in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 830 crore on 4% increase in total income to Rs 5052 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

JK Lakshmi Cement's consolidated net profit soared 132.9% to Rs 118.43 crore on 16.9% rise in net sales to Rs 1259.84 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Exide Industries' consolidated net profit surged 103% to Rs 239.87 crore on 18.1% rise in net sales to Rs 4,196.53 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

DLF reported 9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 452 crore on 15% jump in net sales to Rs 1543 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

On a consolidated basis, UPL reported a 13.3% jump in net profit to Rs 794 crore on 2.6% rise in net sales to Rs 9,126 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. The agrochemical maker's profit before tax rose 2.33% year on year to Rs 1053 crore in Q3 FY21. Current tax expense was steeply higher at Rs 172 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 48 crore in Q3 FY20.

Dr Lal Path Labs' consolidated net profit jumped 74.7% to Rs 95.90 crore on 38% rise in net sales to Rs 452.40 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Relaxo Footwears reported 66.3% rise in net profit to Rs 90.07 crore on a 12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 672.02 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

