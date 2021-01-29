Lupin, Indigo, IRCTC, Pidilite Industries in focus

Lupin reported consolidated net profit of Rs 438.30 crore in Q3 December 2020 as compared to net loss of Rs 835 crore in Q3 December 2019. Total income rose 6.6% to Rs 4017.40 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

On a consolidated basis, Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) reported net loss of Rs 620.14 crore in Q3 December 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 495.97 crore in Q3 December 2019. Revenue from operations tumbled 50.56% to Rs 4,909.98 in Q3 December 2020 compared to Rs 9,931.68 crore in Q3 December 2019. Pre-tax loss for the quarter stood at Rs 623.13 crore as against pre-tax profit of Rs 556.53 crore in Q3 December 2019.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported 62.06% drop in net profit to Rs 78.09 crore on a 66.63% fall in total income to Rs 245.23 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Pidilite Industries reported 9.93% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 356.42 crore on a 2.1% rise in total income to Rs 1,902.63 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

United Breweries reported 18.84% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 126.78 crore on a 7.38% fall in total income to Rs 1,350.77 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Tata Chemicals reported 10.04% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 160.85 crore on a 1.01% fall in total income to Rs 2,654.97 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

AU Small Finance Bank reported 151.85% rise in net profit to Rs 479.02 crore on a 51.2% surge in total income to Rs 1,924.53 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

