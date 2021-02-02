Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, Power Grid, Indigo Paints in focus

Hero MotoCorp sold 485,889 units of motorcycles and scooters in January 2021, lower than 501,622 units sold in January 2020.

Axis Bank said that credit rating agency CRISIL Ratings has reaffirmed its 'CRISIL AAA / Stable, CRISIL AA+ / Stable / CRISIL A1+' ratings on the debt instruments of the bank.

Coal India said that its coal production on a provisional basis was 60.5 million tonnes in in January 2021 as against 63.1 million tonnes in January 2020. Offtake fell to 53.3 million tonnes from 55.9 million tonnes in the same period.

Power Grid Corporation of India was declared as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding to establish transmission system for Transmission system strengthening scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase II - Part C on build, own operate and maintain (BOOM) basis. The Transmission system comprises establishment of a new 765/400kV Substation, 765kVD/C and 400kV D/C Transmission lines and associated Substation extension works in the State of Rajasthan.

Eicher Motors said that the company sold 68,887 units of Royal Enfield in January 2021, higher than 63,520 units in January 2020.

Indigo Paints will debut on the bourses today, 2 February 2021 after finalising the issue price at Rs 1,490 per share - the higher price band of its public offer.

VST Tillers & Tractors said it sold 2,258 units of power tillers in January 2021 against 1,971 units in January 2020. Tractor sales increased to 647 from 516 units.

