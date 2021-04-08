Aleor Dermaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for Efinaconazole Topical Solution

-
Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that its joint venture Aleor Dermaceuticals (Aleor) has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Efinaconazole Topical Solution, 10%.
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Jublia Topical Solution, 10%, of Bausch Health Americas, Inc. (Bausch).
Efinaconazole Topical Solution, 10% is indicated for the topical treatment of onychomycosis of the toenail(s) due to Trichophyton rubrum and Trichophyton mentagrophytes.
