HFCL appoints two key executives for its subsidiaries in US and Netherlands

The integrated communication provider appointed two key executives for its two recently incorporated wholly-owned subsidiaries in USA and Netherlands to bolster its international presence and non-linear growth in the global markets.
HFCL appointed Dr Peter A Weimann as the CTO and Jochen Arms as the Vice President - Sales (DACH Europe) for the optical fiber & cable (OFC) business, in its two recently incorporated wholly-owned subsidiaries in USA and Netherlands.
Dr Weimann is a Ph.D. from University of Minnesota and has a BS in Engineering from University of Pennsylvania. Prior to joining HFCL, Dr Weimann was the Director of Optical Cable R&D for OFS Fitel LLC. In his charter as the CTO, Dr Weimann will lead HFCL's global foray into new generation OFC products across different industry applications.
Mr Jochen Arms will be the Vice President - Sales for the European DACH Region and lead the sales and business development for HFCL Group's Optical Fiber and Cable products across industry segments for the region. Mr Arms has held several sales leadership positions for industry leading companies such as Prysmian, Corning and Fujikura. He is also a member of the FTTH council in Brussels, and of the Market Intelligence Committee. A linguist who speaks multiple European languages, Mr Arms has addressed several conferences and forums on Broadband and Telecom industries.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of HFCL rose 61.2% to Rs 85.94 crore on a 6.4% jump in net sales to Rs 1,122.05 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of HFCL rose 0.98% to Rs 71.55 on BSE. HFCL is a leading manufacturer of optical fiber cables, optical transport, power electronics and broadband equipment for the telecommunication industry. The company has production facilities at Solan (Himachal Pradesh), Goa, and Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and caters to both Indian and global markets.
