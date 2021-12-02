Apollo Pipes Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aurum Proptech Ltd, Trident Ltd, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 December 2021.

Apollo Pipes Ltd tumbled 64.54% to Rs 619.5 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 19078 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3330 shares in the past one month.

Aurum Proptech Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 173.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 58161 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Trident Ltd crashed 4.96% to Rs 46.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd pared 4.95% to Rs 9.21. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 122.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd fell 4.36% to Rs 451. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32841 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18656 shares in the past one month.

