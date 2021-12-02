TCI Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ambition Mica Ltd, Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd, Universus Photo Imagings Ltd and Vaksons Automobiles Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 December 2021.

Ambition Mica Ltd, Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd, Universus Photo Imagings Ltd and Vaksons Automobiles Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 December 2021.

TCI Finance Ltd tumbled 8.91% to Rs 5.01 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 257 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4059 shares in the past one month.

Ambition Mica Ltd lost 8.58% to Rs 4.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2577 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4515 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd crashed 7.81% to Rs 3.07. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6480 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5365 shares in the past one month.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd plummeted 7.62% to Rs 572.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7367 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5782 shares in the past one month.

Vaksons Automobiles Ltd pared 5.70% to Rs 43. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 592 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1883 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)