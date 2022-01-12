HFCL choses CommAgility as its key technology partner

-
ALSO READ
SSI enters Financial Aggregation market; to help start-ups raise funds post Series A
Board of HFCL allots 49.34 lakh equity shares to HFCL Employees Trust
HFCL net profit rises 61% YoY in Q2 FY22
HFCL consolidated net profit rises 316.41% in the June 2021 quarter
HFCL signs nationwide distribution agreement with Beetel
-
HFCL has chosen CommAgility as its key technology partner and shall use its SG new radio (NR) software in its SG indoor small cells.
HFCL is using CommAgility's flexible, configurable SG NR physical layer (PHY) and Digital Front-End (DFE) software for deployment across consumer, enterprise and industry verticals.
As part of CommAgility's implementation, the Company is providing support services to install its software with HFCL's baseband and RF hardware.
HFCL is investing in building a complete portfolio of products for SG Radio Access Network and SG Transport. This includes 8T8R/32T32R Macro RU, Indoor/Outdoor Small Cell, Cell Site Router and Aggregation Routers for fronthaul, midhaul and backhaul.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU