HFCL choses CommAgility as its key technology partner

HFCL has chosen CommAgility as its key technology partner and shall use its SG new radio (NR) software in its SG indoor small cells.

HFCL is using CommAgility's flexible, configurable SG NR physical layer (PHY) and Digital Front-End (DFE) software for deployment across consumer, enterprise and industry verticals.

As part of CommAgility's implementation, the Company is providing support services to install its software with HFCL's baseband and RF hardware.

HFCL is investing in building a complete portfolio of products for SG Radio Access Network and SG Transport. This includes 8T8R/32T32R Macro RU, Indoor/Outdoor Small Cell, Cell Site Router and Aggregation Routers for fronthaul, midhaul and backhaul.

