InvaGen to continue to hold shares in Avenue Therapeutics: Cipla

-
ALSO READ
Ajanta Pharma second quarter profit rises 15% to Rs 196 crore
Sun Pharma second quarter net profit rises 13% to Rs 2,047 crore
Suven Pharma second quarter net profit up 31% at Rs 97 crore
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for formoterol fumarate inhalation solution
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co signs licensing pact with Biomodifying
-
Drug major Cipla on Wednesday said its subsidiary InvaGen Pharmaceuticals will continue to hold shares in US-based Avenue Therapeutics despite termination of the stock purchase and merger agreement they inked in 2018.
In November 2018, Cipla had announced that InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc has entered into definitive agreements to acquire US-based speciality business firm Avenue Therapeutics for up to USD 215 million.
The Mumbai-based drugmaker at that time had stated that it intends to acquire Avenue Therapeutics, a Fortress Biotech company, in two stages.
In November last year, the drug maker, however, announced that InvaGen has received a notice from Avenue for termination of the acquisition deal they inked in 2018.
The stock purchase and merger agreement (SPMA) entered between InvaGen and Avenue has been terminated with effect from November 1, 2021, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.
"However, the stockholders agreement November 12, 2018 between InvaGen, Avenue and other stockholders remains in force; and InvaGen will continue to hold shares in Avenue," it added.
Avenue Therapeutics is focused on development and commercialisation of intravenous (IV), Tramadol, a painkiller.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU