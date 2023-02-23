HG Infra gains on emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 466 cr project

HG Infra Engineering rallied 2.31% to Rs 736.15 after the company has been declared as lowest bidder (L-1) by Rail Vikas Nigam, Chandigarh for construction project in Himachal Pradesh.

The scope of the project entails construction of foundations, substructure & superstructure along, with river training/protection work, earthwork & allied works for viaduct 1 & 2 in between chainage in connection with Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri new railway line in District Bilaspur of Himachal Pradesh.

The company said its bid project cost is Rs 466.11 crore and construction period of project is 30 months.

H.G. Infra Engineering is engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers and other infrastructure contract works.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 30.2% to Rs 130.89 crore on 23.7% jump in net sales to Rs 1184.97 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

