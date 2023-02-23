JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Board of Kolte Patil Developers to consider fund raising via debt securities
Business Standard

Metal shares gain

Capital Market 

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 110.71 points or 0.55% at 20172.48 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Coal India Ltd (up 1.23%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.88%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.81%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.64%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.43%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.18%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.47%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.31%), and Vedanta Ltd (down 0.13%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 335.76 or 0.56% at 59409.22.

The Nifty 50 index was down 81.35 points or 0.46% at 17472.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 191.12 points or 0.69% at 27419.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 85.1 points or 0.98% at 8629.64.

On BSE,976 shares were trading in green, 1865 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU