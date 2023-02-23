Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 110.71 points or 0.55% at 20172.48 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Coal India Ltd (up 1.23%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.88%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.81%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.64%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.43%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.18%), were the top gainers.
On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.47%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.31%), and Vedanta Ltd (down 0.13%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 335.76 or 0.56% at 59409.22.
The Nifty 50 index was down 81.35 points or 0.46% at 17472.95.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 191.12 points or 0.69% at 27419.2.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 85.1 points or 0.98% at 8629.64.
On BSE,976 shares were trading in green, 1865 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.
