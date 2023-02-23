Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Slides 3.32%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Drops 1.22%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has lost 7.9% over last one month compared to 8.14% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 2.32% drop in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 3.32% today to trade at Rs 401. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 1.22% to quote at 3081.43. The index is down 8.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd decreased 2.36% and Macrotech Developers Ltd lost 2.17% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 12.52 % over last one year compared to the 4.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has lost 7.9% over last one month compared to 8.14% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 2.32% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7258 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17128 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 526.6 on 11 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 375 on 05 Jul 2022.

