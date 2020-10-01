Himatsingka Seide Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PVR Ltd, Equitas Holdings Ltd, Inox Leisure Ltd and Trident Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 October 2020.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd surged 14.00% to Rs 104.25 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

PVR Ltd spiked 8.55% to Rs 1316.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Equitas Holdings Ltd soared 8.14% to Rs 54.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inox Leisure Ltd gained 7.19% to Rs 289.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35638 shares in the past one month.

Trident Ltd spurt 6.27% to Rs 7.12. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

