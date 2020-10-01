Volumes soar at Inox Leisure Ltd counter

Inox Leisure Ltd recorded volume of 3.69 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 10.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35247 shares

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd, ACC Ltd, BEML Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 October 2020.

Inox Leisure Ltd recorded volume of 3.69 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 10.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35247 shares. The stock gained 7.58% to Rs.291.00. Volumes stood at 65861 shares in the last session.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd saw volume of 2.67 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 87923 shares. The stock increased 2.13% to Rs.294.70. Volumes stood at 2.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd recorded volume of 91749 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30786 shares. The stock gained 8.91% to Rs.99.60. Volumes stood at 62818 shares in the last session.

ACC Ltd saw volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36885 shares. The stock increased 0.37% to Rs.1,398.95. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.

BEML Ltd saw volume of 97874 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37460 shares. The stock increased 0.43% to Rs.613.15. Volumes stood at 63296 shares in the last session.

